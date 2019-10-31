NC man shoots, kills sister-in-law and her husband, then himself, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500-block of Newport Loop Road, in Newport, shortly before 9 a.m Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the home was shared by two sisters and their husbands.

Detectives learned that a physical altercation started in the home between the two men, and the man who owns the home shot the other man and his sister-in-law before turning the handgun on himself.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The wife of the assailant was present during the incident and was not harmed.

The names of those involved in the incident are currently being withheld.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but deputies say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

