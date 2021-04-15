NC man shoots masked grandson who broke into home and demanded money

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A man shot his grandson, who authorities said broke into his grandfather’s Burke County home while wearing a mask, Thursday morning.

At 8:00 a.m. Thursday, April 15, officers with the Long View Police Department were called to a home on 38th Street NW in reference to a home invasion and shooting.

The homeowner was at his house alone during the ordeal, police said.

According to the Long View Police Department, Jessie Dwayne Gibson, 34, had kicked in the front door of his grandfather’s home, wearing a mask, and once inside, attacked his grandfather and demanded money. During the altercation, the homeowner shot Gibson multiple times.

Gibson fled the home on foot but was later located at a nearby hotel with life-threatening injuries. Gibson was transported to Charlotte’s Medical Center for treatment.

Long View Police said the homeowner did not know the offender was his grandson.

Gibson suffered facial injuries and other injuries to his body. This incident is currently under investigation, police said.