GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Saturday.

Officials responded to a shooting at 2028 Copper Beech Way and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and was treated and released.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a party at one of the apartments and appears to have been a targeted incident. None of the people involved were students.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777. Tips can be provided anonymously.