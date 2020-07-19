NC man shot at house party after 2 kicked out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital following a shooting in Winston-Salem early Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded around 1:43 a.m. to a report of a “shooting” in the 1300 block of Thurmond Street.

Tevin Julian Douthit, 24, of Winston-Salem, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and the police were notified.

It was discovered that the shooting happened at 1300 Thurmond Street.

Douthit was at a party and was shot by two unknown people who had been denied entry to the party earlier.

The two unknown people returned later and shot at the house where Douthit was outside in the front yard.

He is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

