NC man shot by father-in-law, wife Tased by deputy during domestic dispute

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by his father-in-law during a domestic dispute Monday night, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began before 8:30 p.m. on Clarksville Campground Road. Deputies say a man, his wife and her adult son were playing cards when they got into an argument. At one point, the wife and her son left the home and walked to her parents’ house next door.

The husband then went to his in-laws’ home as well and kicked in the front door, demanding to see his wife. The wife’s father, officials say, grabbed a handgun and fired a warning shot “in hopes of scaring” the husband away. Instead, the husband went toward his father-in-law and was shot several times in the torso.

The release states the two men struggled over the handgun before it fell to the floor. As they continued to fight, the mother-in-law picked up the gun and also fired at her daughter’s husband, who eventually left and went back to his home next door. When deputies arrived, he initially refused treatment but was ultimately taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for his injuries.

At one point while deputies were at the scene, the release states, the wife threatened self-harm and tried to run into her home. A deputy then used a Taser to stop her from getting into the home and retrieving a weapon. She was taken to Atrium Health in Union County for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed and no names had been released.

