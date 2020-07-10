NC man shot dead in home during ‘family dispute,’ deputies say

Breaking News
by: WBTW

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Rowland.

Deputies responded to a call about a person being shot at about 7:42 p.m. Thursday at a home on Tyler Drive. They found James Mitchell Locklear, 33, of Rowland, dead at the scene, according to the report.

One person at the scene told deputies the shooting was the “result of a family dispute,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

