1  of  2
Breaking News
School bus with students aboard delayed after running over downed powerlines in Fayetteville, officials say Man found shot to death in Durham church parking lot
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30

NC man shot girlfriend in face, fled onto river in pontoon boat, deputies say

North Carolina news

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Charles Justice in a photo from WBTV

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir man is behind bars after deputies say he shot his girlfriend then forced officers to come onto the Johns River to get him off a pontoon boat.

The incident happened around 11:30 Monday night at a boat landing near Johns River Access. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old female victim, who was shot in the face, was airlifted from the scene.

Officials say the suspect and victim’s boyfriend, 65-year-old Michael Charles Justice, was just off-shore on a pontoon boat. They say Justice ignored commands from multiple officers – so they took a boat out to him.

With the help of SWAT and uniformed deputies on the riverbank, Justice was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Justice is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was taken to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility with no bond.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss