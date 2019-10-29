NC man shot girlfriend in face, fled onto river in pontoon boat, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir man is behind bars after deputies say he shot his girlfriend then forced officers to come onto the Johns River to get him off a pontoon boat.

The incident happened around 11:30 Monday night at a boat landing near Johns River Access. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old female victim, who was shot in the face, was airlifted from the scene.

Officials say the suspect and victim’s boyfriend, 65-year-old Michael Charles Justice, was just off-shore on a pontoon boat. They say Justice ignored commands from multiple officers – so they took a boat out to him.

With the help of SWAT and uniformed deputies on the riverbank, Justice was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Justice is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was taken to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility with no bond.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.