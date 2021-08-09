NC man shot in jaw, taken to hospital after bullets fired into home during shooting outside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot in the jaw on Saturday night, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:28 p.m., officers were sent to East 17th Street when they were told about a shooting.

A 51-year-old Winston-Salem man was in his home when he heard multiple gunshots outside on the 1900 block of East 17th Street.

He realized several shots hit his front door and entered his home. He was then shot in the jaw when another bullet was fired into his home, the release says.

Officers found around 20 spent shell casings in the road in the 1900 block of East 17th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his injury is non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the SPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.