PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed by his son in Pilot Mountain during a domestic assault incident over the weekend, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday around 9:19 p.m., Surry County deputies were told about a shooting on Moravian Lane in Pilot Mountain.

When patrol deputies arrived at a home on Moravian Lane, they found Michael Williams Goins, 47, of Pilot Mountain, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies then requested help from the Criminal Investigation Division.

Detectives, deputies and special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation stayed on the scene and gathered information throughout the night.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting happened during a domestic assault incident between Goins and his wife.

Their 21-year-old son was there during the incident and fired a single shot, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.