NC man shot ‘multiple times’ by deputy after blasting his way into ex-girlfriend’s home, officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a deputy-involved shooting in Camden County Saturday evening.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a call for a reported break-in around 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Pier Loop in the South Mills area of the county.

Reports say a woman called 911 and said that her ex-boyfriend was “intoxicated and trying to break into the house” through the back door. The woman told dispatchers that she was locked inside the home with two small children.

While the caller was on the phone with authorities, officials say the suspect fired a shotgun through the back door and entered the home. After a period of “screaming and yelling,” officials say the call was disconnected.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect fled.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle driving along Pier Landing Loop and initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say that driver of the truck stopped in the middle of the roadway and “failed to comply with verbal demands.”

In a release from the sheriff’s office, officials say the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jacob Hickman, then “exited and pointed a shotgun at the deputy which resulted in the suspect being shot multiple times by the deputy.”

Hickman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was requested and responded to the scene. NCSBI officials have now taken over the investigation, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also say that the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation from the NCSBI. Officials clarified that this measure is non-disciplinary and is standard procedure in officer-involved critical incidents.

Hickman is facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female. Officials say additional charges may be pending. Hickman is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail pending extradition.