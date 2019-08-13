NC man spikes wife’s rum with meth after she asks for divorce, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man is behind bars after he spiked his wife’s drink with methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Michael Joseph Kirkum, 47, is charged with secret assault, assault on a female, resisting arrest, and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, jail records state. His bond is set at $100,000.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Kirkum’s wife had recently told Kirkum that she hired a lawyer and was seeking a divorce.

At some point that night, the woman had a drink of rum and recalled that it had an odd, bitter taste. After not sleeping for a day and a half, she went to the emergency room where she tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies went to Kirkum’s home on Albemarle Road on Saturday to question him about the incident.

Kirkum answered the door armed with a gun, officials said. He eventually dropped the gun and took off on foot, before being arrested after a brief pursuit, Brewer said.

Brewer added that the rum was sent off to be tested and additional charges could be possible if drugs are detected.

