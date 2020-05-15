NC man stabs wife and police K-9, officials say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man faces more than a dozen felony charges after stabbing his wife and a police K-9, according to Burlington police.

Ali Asghari Sandi, 41, of Burlington, is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a stabbing on the 1500 block of North Mebane Street.

At the scene, police found Sandi’s 38-year-old wife, who is from Burlington, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers identified Sandi as the suspect and tried to detain him just outside of the home, police said.

While trying to arrest Sandi, the suspect assaulted officers by throwing gasoline on them and charging at them with a knife, according to police.

Sandi stabbed a K-9 Talon, who is a 3-year-old Beligian Malinois, during the arrest, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several officers were also injured and treated for minor injuries suffered during the arrest.

All of the officers and Talon have been released and are recovering at home.

Sandi is also charged with:

first-degree kidnapping

assault by strangulation

two counts of child abuse

seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury

one count of assault on a law enforcement agency animal

three counts of assault on a government official

one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Sandi appeared in District Court Friday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail with a total $1.18 million secure bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.