NC man steals ambulance, hits police car during chase, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.

Daniel Williams in a photo from WGHP

Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

At one point, Williams was going 70 mph in a 35 mph area, according to arrest warrants.

Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.

He was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.

felony larceny of motor vehicle

possessing stolen goods

vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury

resist, delay, obstruct public officer

aggressive driving

felony hit-and-run

speed to elude arrest

interstate-drive over center

speeding

one-way traffic

failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

failure to stop for siren

driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege

careless and reckless driving

The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.

There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now