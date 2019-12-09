GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.
Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.
The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
At one point, Williams was going 70 mph in a 35 mph area, according to arrest warrants.
Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.
He was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.
- felony larceny of motor vehicle
- possessing stolen goods
- vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury
- resist, delay, obstruct public officer
- aggressive driving
- felony hit-and-run
- speed to elude arrest
- interstate-drive over center
- speeding
- one-way traffic
- failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
- failure to stop for siren
- driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege
- careless and reckless driving
The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.
There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.
- NC man steals ambulance, hits police car during chase, officials say
- Man sought after indecent exposure on Amtrak train in NC, police say
- FBI says it presumes naval base shooting that killed 3 was terrorism
- NC pair threw guns, heroin and cocaine from car during chase, deputies say
- Jeep made famous in Hurricane Dorian appears in SC beach Christmas Parade
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now