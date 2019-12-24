NC man stops for Christmas groceries, bags $250,000 prize

MINT HILL, N.C. — Christmas came early for Michael Rosenbrock of Mint Hill after he won $250,000 while getting groceries for his holiday dinner, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I’m hosting the family this year,” Rosenbrock said. “I wanted to make sure I picked everything up early. I’m making ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”

Rosenbrock said he needed some last-minute fixings, so he stopped at the Food Lion on Blair Road in Mint Hill.

While there, he bought a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket. He scratched the ticket at his living room table.

“I didn’t think I won anything at first,” said Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping. “It’s a good thing I always enter my tickets into the second-chance drawings or I would have thrown it away. I couldn’t believe it when I realized I won $250,000.”

Rosenbrock claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876. Rosenbrock said he’s always wanted to start a nonprofit, and this will help him fulfill that dream.

“There are so many things that we take for granted,” Rosenbrock said. “Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The $5 ticket launched in August with three $250,000 prizes. One top prize remains.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now