NC man struck, killed by his own vehicle on highway, troopers say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver has been charged and a man died in one of the multiple wrecks reported on U.S. 264 early Thursday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a wreck near Wesley Church Road exit on 264 East.

According to Trooper Noah Miles a driver, Kevin Sugg, 46, of Farmville, was eastbound on U.S. 264 East Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when his car hit another vehicle, ran off the road into the median, and crashed into the guardrail.

Troopers were responding to the crash but at 7:45 a.m. — before they arrived – a third vehicle ran off the road into the median, hit the guardrail then Sugg’s vehicle.

Sugg’s vehicle then hit him, killing him.

Trooper Miles said the third driver, Geri Bowie, 36, of Stantonsburg, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of death by motor vehicle, plus charges of driving in excess of speed for road conditions and other citations.

Officials said road conditions at the time were very wet due to Thursday morning’s rain.

Excess speed for those road conditions also contributed to Sugg’s own crash at 7:30 a.m., according to the trooper.

There were also two additional wrecks on 264 – one of which occurred one exit after Wesley Church Road.

The other wreck happened about a half of mile away on 264 near the Pitt-Greene County line.