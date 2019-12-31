NC man to start New Year right with $400,000 win

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Bobby Conklin from Gibsonville will start the New Year off right after he won $400,000 from a $5 Pay Me scratch-off ticket, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release.
Conklin bought his lucky ticket at the Food Lion on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.
He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $283,001 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
The Pay Me game started in August with four top prizes of $400,000.
One remains to be won.
