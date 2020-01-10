NC man tried to enter NJ Coast Guard base with illegal firearms, hollow-point bullets, prosecutors say

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old North Carolina man faces weapon charges after he tried to enter a New Jersey Coast Guard base with illegal firearms and hollow-point ammunition, officials said.

Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, North Carolina was arrested January 9 following a search of his vehicle at USCG Base TRACEN, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Peters was stopped by Coast Guard Security for a routine check. That check immediately revealed Peters was in possession of hollow-point ammunition.

A further investigation led to the discovery that Peters was in possession of a handgun in violation of New Jersey Statutes.

Peters was also found to be in possession of an illegal assault weapon, numerous high capacity magazines for this weapon, body armor, and many rounds of ammunition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Peters was attempting to attend a graduation ceremony on base when he was arrested, officials said.

Peters was charged with:

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Second-degree unlawful possession of a machine gun

Second-degree possession of an assault firearm

Fourth-degree possession of prohibited weapon

Fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition

10 counts of fourth-degree possession of high capacity ammunition magazines

Peters was booked into the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings as per bail reform.

Members of the Cape May County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force were notified and responded to assist due to the types of weapons and ammunition found and that the incident occurred at a military base.

The investigation is a joint effort of the Cape May Police Department, Coast Guard Police Department, Coast Guard Investigative Services, Cape May County Prosecutors Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force.

More headlines from CBS17.com: