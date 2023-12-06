MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police said he crashed his car while speeding.

Last Friday, the Mooresville Police Department said they were called about a truck recklessly spinning tires and driving at a high speed on W. Wilson Avenue.

While officers were on their way, they heard of a similar truck crashing on nearby Hillside Drive and arrived to find a 2023 Ford F-150 in the woods near the road.

According to authorities, the driver, 28-year-old Talian Jacques Troutman, was walking away from the crash and a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the truck.

Officers said the smell prompted them to search the vehicle, finding around 65 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, 35 pills of Xanax, a stolen 9mm pistol, and more than $900 in cash.

Troutman is charged with the following:

Two counts of Felony Trafficking Opiates (Fentanyl)

Two counts of Felony Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver (PWISD) Fentanyl

Felony PWISD Cocaine

Felony PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax)

Felony PWISD Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $2.5 million secured bond.

Investigators said Troutman has previously been convicted of Felony PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Felony Assault Inflicting Serious Injury on Law Enforcement/Probation Officer and two counts of Felony Common Law Robbery.