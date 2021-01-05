NC man used racial slur, threatened to shoot young Zaxby’s employee, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 53-year-old man was charged Monday for ethnic intimidation after he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee after leaving a Zaxby’s drive-thru, according to the Hickory Police Department.
Police said Jimmy Mott called Zaxby’s management to complain after he left the drive-thru at the Zaxby’s on LR Boulevard when he used the slur and threatened to shoot the employee he had interacted with while attempting to buy food.
Mott was charged with ethnic intimidation and arrested.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- LA County paramedics directed not to transport certain patients with low chance of survival
- Third stimulus check: Biden says Georgia vote key to $2,000 direct payments
- Sandy Hook first responder, retired trooper dies from COVID-19
- Raleigh retirement community experiences second COVID-19 outbreak
- Leave it to Biewer: New toy dog breed to join many US shows