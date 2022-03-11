JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local man is hoping to combat mistaken identity in the Jacksonville area with signs.

Ronnie Fulcher said he hopes to limit hostile interactions between workers and citizens, and even law enforcement.

The signs will let neighbors and law enforcement know the people working in homes are just simply trying to do their job.

“He was very hostile. And I kept trying to reassure him ‘Sir, I’m a realtor. This house is for sale sir, I’m here with my client, my clients have kids, sir please calm down’,” Sharice Williams said, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

Williams remembers that terrifying moment like it was yesterday.

“We were on the patio talking. That’s when we heard what we heard. And that was the neighbor next door. And it was, even now when I think about it, I kind of get…my heart starts to go just a little bit faster,” Williams said.

She was showing a house to a family after 7 p.m., which she normally doesn’t do. But her clients wanted to see the home.

That’s when the next-door neighbor confronted them, demanding to know why they were there.

“Finally, finally, finally, he calmed down,” Williams said. “And he said that they’re very nice, you know, tight-knit community, which I completely understand.”

Williams said the clients ended up not purchasing the house. But, that moment stays with her, so much so that when she saw Ronnie Fulcher’s signs in a Realtor Facebook group, she had to have one.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

“I like that they’re bright orange. And at the very top, it says ‘Realtor on Duty.’,” Williams said. “So it kind of eases their mind that I’m just there doing my job once again. So you know, and I think it’s a pretty cool, super cool idea.”

Fulcher said he came up with the idea after watching YouTube videos and hearing his friends’ stories that are similar to Williams’.

He hopes that not only will this help with interactions between neighbors and workers, but also if the police do get called, it will help with those situations too.

Click here to learn more about the signs and how to get one.