DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was hit and killed while walking on the interstate in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 12:52 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 85 south at the exit ramp for Old U.S. 64 east.

A woman was driving when she struck a man who was walking in the road, according to Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, identified as Clarence Sutton, 57, of Lexington, died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.