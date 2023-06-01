HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Concord man wanted in connection with a bank robbery earlier this week in Statesville is now wanted for hit at a bank that happened Wednesday in the mountains.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, there was a reported robbery at the First Citizens Bank Wednesday just after 5 p.m. Police said a white man described to be in his early to mid-40s entered the bank and told tellers he had a gun.

Hendersonville Police quickly identified and obtained warrants for Kelvin Wayne Simmons. Simmons, 46, has multiple outstanding warrants for the same charge in other cities. He is wanted for robbing the First Horizon Bank in Statesville, and police say he was seen carrying a lunch box.

There is no vehicle description available for the Hendersonville incident, but in previous robberies, the suspect was seen traveling in a possibly newer model Hyundai Santa Fe as well as a different model black SUV.