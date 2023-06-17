ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man wanted by Robeson County authorities after a deadly shooting early Friday morning was arrested after a five-hour manhunt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Lakota Hunt, 27, was caught in some woods near Highway 41 South and the Bud’s Corner convenience store, Wilkins said. He had been wanted after allegedly shooting into a vehicle occupied by several people.

Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 904 in Fairmont and found the victim, John Casey Caulder, 30, of Pembroke, dead inside a passenger van, the sheriff’s office said.

Hunt, who was seen walking about from the crime scene, was arrested several miles from the area after he was spotted by officers in a North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter, the sheriff’s office said. A sheriff’s office K-9 then helped lead authorities to Hunt.

Hunt is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

“As seen here, the efforts of the local, state and federal agencies working as one, has brought some semblance of closure to a grieving family and friends of the victim,Wilkins said. “Many want to blame me or law enforcement in general for violent crime associated with such acts, when in reality the blame should be directed to the person that committed the act, and he should be held accountable by the courts for his actions.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and Fairmont police assisted with the search. The White House Volunteer Fire Department also helped with traffic control.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.