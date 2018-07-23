NC man who drowned saving fiancée's son remembered as a hero Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenny Gooch (left), his fiancée Vicki Brock (middle), and her 12-year-old son Blake in a photo taken only moments before Gooch drowned trying to save Blake. Family photo via WAVY. [ + - ] Video

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) - Kenny Gooch of Currituck County drowned last week in Southern Shores while saving his fiancée's son.

Now his fiancée Vicki Brock is shedding light on what happened in the water and how Gooch died a hero.

Brock and Gooch, both of Powells Point, were together for seven years. She said he treated her three boys like they were his own.

Last week 32-year-old Gooch sacrificed his own life to save her youngest son Blake.

"I'm so grateful for the sacrifice that he made with his life that showed me truly how much he loved us," said Brock tearfully.

She said Kenny just finished working a long day at the junkyard when her sons begged to go to the beach.

"I was saying 'well we can wait until tomorrow because it's getting later'," Brock said. "They kept on wanting to go, so of course Kenny, he was beat, he was tired, but he said 'let's go to the beach, the boys want to go to the beach.' He always wanted to make everybody happy."

So off they went to the Kitty Hawk Pier in Southern Shores. The couple sat on the sand and kept an eye on the boys in the water.

Brock said the water didn't look rough but they noticed the boys drifting farther out, and could tell something was wrong.

Then her sons began yelling for help. She and Gooch both ran into the water. Gooch headed for the youngest, 12-year-old Blake, who was the farthest out.

"He was tired, he had been working all day, but he didn't wait one minute to jump in that ocean and save my baby," Brock said.

Gooch managed to reach Blake and keep his head above water long enough for other good Samaritans to reach them and get the boy to safety.

The rough water swept Gooch farther out to sea. His body was found a short time later.

"I know that he'll remain by our side," said Brock. "Because I honestly feel like he's our angel. He's definitely our hero."

Brock doesn't blame anyone for Gooch 's death, but has a simple idea of what could help save people in similar situations in the future.

"I would like for floats or some kind of life preservers to be out there at the pier," she explained. "Because I feel like if that stuff was available, things could have been a little different. It's nobody's fault God has a plan for everything, but I feel like if that was there in place Kenny could still be here."

Brock now has another problem. Gooch was just 32 years old and didn't have life insurance. She says they're struggling to come up with enough money for a proper funeral.

If you'd like to donate, call the Gallop Funeral Home directly at 252-216-8030 and say you'd like to donate to Kenny Gooch's funeral expenses.