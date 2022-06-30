RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is once again facing several rape charges, this time involving an assault on a child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex offense that occurred within county limits.

After an investigation, warrants were sought for the arrest of Shawn Willard, 22, of Randleman, deputies said.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Willard was apprehended by the Randolph County Criminal Apprehension Team on Camp Nawaka Road Road Ext. in Randleman.

Deputies found Willard hiding in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to Tera Dee Bennett, 41, in an effort to avoid capture, officials said. Deputies also say that Bennett provided false information to them.

She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with resist, obstruct and delay. Bennet was issued a $3,150 bond.

Willard was booked into the Randolph County Detention Center at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday on the following charges:

Shawn Willard (RCSO)

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Indecent liberties with a child

Second-degree forcible rape

Second-degree forcible sex offense

Resist, obstruct, delay

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

This isn’t the first time Willard has been accused of sex crimes.

On Nov 23, 2021, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual offense.

Following an investigation, probable cause was found to charge Willard with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense, deputies said.

Willard was taken into custody on Dec 9, 2021, and was issued a $30,000 bond at that time.