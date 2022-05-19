GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography will spend more than 14 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said Robert Hoyt Reece, 42, of Lexington, faces 15 years of supervised release after he completes his 170-month sentence and must pay $23,000 in restitution to his victims.

FBI agents based in Charlotte were notified by out-of-state law enforcement that someone in Lexington was in possession of child pornography and was communicating with minors across the country.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office searched Reece’s house in April 2021 and confiscated multiple devices with images and videos of child pornography, and said Reece admitted to deputies that he used multiple devices and had the pornographic materials.

Authorities said the investigation showed Reece had solicited sexually explicit images from two out-of-state minors.

He pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in January, after he faced six counts including coercion or enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of children and sexual exploitation of minors.