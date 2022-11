ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno, of Gold Hill, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Magdaleno bought his winning Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry.

He claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $71,016.