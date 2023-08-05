WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Milligan, of Wilmington, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Milligan bought his winning $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.