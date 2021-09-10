NC man wins 3 lottery jackpots at same store, including $1 million prizes twice

Terry Splawn in a photo from the N.C. Education Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man has now won three lottery jackpots at the same store since 2017, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Terry Splawn of Concord. “It certainly is fun to win.”

Splawn most recently won on Labor Day when he bought a $20 Premiere Cash ticket and won $100,000.

“It was on Labor Day!” Splawn told lottery officials. “So, it was a really nice surprise for the day.”

All three wins came from Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Splawn’s previous wins came in March 2019 when he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Splan’s first win was back in April 2017 when he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket and won $1 million.