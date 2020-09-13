NC man with ‘NC Pig’ username had 14,000 child porn images, is sentenced to 8 years in prison, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man who possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography will spend nearly a decade in federal prison.

According to a news release, William Gene Kaleb Koch, 45, was sentenced on Thursday to eight years in prison for his role in “the receipt, possession, and distribution of child pornography.” He was also given five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender once released from prison.

Koch reportedly used an unidentified “online conferencing and screen sharing” application to receive and share child pornography with other users in a virtual room.

An undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations gained access to the room and observed a user named “NC Pig,” later identified as Koch, sharing child pornography and chatting with other users about the pornography on at least 12 different occasions.

Investigators tracked Koch’s online alias to his home in Wilmington.

Federal agents and officers with the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant on Aug. 9, 2018. Koch was present and agreed to a non-custodial interview where he admitted to using the application and receiving and sharing child porn.

A forensic review of Koch’s electronic devices revealed over 14,000 images and videos, “the majority of which depicted children under 12 years of age, and some of which depicted infants and portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.”

