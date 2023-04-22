WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are searching for two Winston-Salem residents accused of animal cruelty, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 7, a cat named Salem was surrendered to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Animal shelters workers were told the cat had been thrown from a car window and injured.

The person who surrendered Salem said he could not afford veterinarian care and requested the shelter euthanize Salem.

Salem was euthanized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were told about the situation and began investigating.

Deputies determined that Jeremiah Christian Denee, 42, of Winston-Salem, and Destiny Lynn Carpenter, 28, of Winston-Salem, were the owners of the cat based on social media posts dating back to July 2022.

Denee and Carpenter were each charged with cruelty to animals for unlawfully, willfully and intentionally causing an animal to be wounded or injured.

Deputies obtained warrants for Denee and Carpenter, which are currently pending since they are not at their last known address.

Anyone with information related to animal cruelty–or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112. You can anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.