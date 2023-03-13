GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for a break-in March 1 and 2.

The sheriff’s office said people should be on the lookout for Joshua Monroe Whittfield and Kaleigh McKenzie Pate, both 23 and of Haw River.

The pair have arrest warrants for a breaking and entering and a larceny that happened in the 700 block of McCray Road in Burlington on the aforementioned dates.

They should be operating a black 2008 Nissan Rogue with NC license: BDJ-4832, the sheriff’s office said.

If you know the whereabouts of Joshua Monroe Whittfield and Kaleigh McKenzie Pate, call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at: 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at: 336-229-7100. Online at: www.p3tips.com. You may also call 911.