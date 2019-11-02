NC man wounded in shootout during robbery has bond set at $1 million

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is behind bars under a $1 million bond for his involvement in an armed robbery in Kinston on September 6, officials say.

On Wednesday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Matthew Tripp of Kinston for charges stemming from an investigation.

On September 6 at around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Handy Mart located at 2325 Highway 258 North in Kinston.

When deputies arrived, a victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS for his wounds.

The person was identified as Tripp at the scene.

Tripp would not cooperate with detectives during the investigation, deputies said.

A second subject in the shooting was later identified when he received treatment at an area hospital.

Detectives conducted the investigation and interviewed the second subject to discover that Tripp attempted to rob the victim and Tripp was struck by gunfire during the robbery.

Tripp was charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Tripp was sent to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

