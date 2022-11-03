RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is here in North Carolina, and multiple deer have tested positive for the disease.

And in response to CWD arriving in North Carolina, officials said there is now “mandat[ed] CWD testing in both the Primary and Secondary CWD Surveillance Areas this hunting season.”

This testing applies to deer harvested in the Primary and Secondary surveillance areas, NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said.

If you have harvested deer in these areas, then “you must submit a sample for CWD testing,” officials said.

The dates for testing are:

Nov. 5 to Jan. 2 for the Primary Surveillance Area

Nov. 5 to 27 for the Secondary Surveillance Area

Officials shared that there are multiple ways to get deer tested:

Testing Drop-off Stations (freezers).

Wildlife Commission-staffed Check Stations.

Meat processors and taxidermists registered as Cervid Health Cooperators with the agency.

To find a testing location, click here.

If you harvest deer in these areas, there are special regulations to follow as well. You can find that information here.

And if you harvested deer outside of the surveillance zones, you can still get testing done.

But officials want to stress to hunters to not give CWD a ride to a new area.

“The biggest message we want to stress to hunters who successfully harvest a deer in the Surveillance Areas is, Don’t Give CWD a Ride,” said Moriah Boggess, the Wildlife Commission’s deer biologist. “The disease is highly transmissible and spreads by the saliva, urine and feces of infected deer, and it can be spread by people moving dead deer or carcass parts to new areas. Transporting deer carcasses out of either Surveillance Area is strictly prohibited, with few exceptions.”

There are steps to take to properly dispose of deer carcasses, as deer may look healthy in the early stages of CWD infection.

Officials said “Responsible disposal methods include”:

Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

Double-bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.

Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

For more information on the hunting season, click here.