NC man’s Christmas display has 13,000 pixels sequenced to music

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight more days until Christmas!

In this week’s Night Lights, we are highlighting the home of Joe Hodges, an electrical contractor in Jamestown.

Hodges’ home has 13,000 pixels sequenced to music on elaborate displays all around his home and yard.

“It’s a great thing for families riding by. You can listen in your car, it’s playing on the radio,” Hodges said.

His display plays 11 different songs that are great for the family and you can listen in your car locally at 88.9 FM.

“It takes a very long time to set up because with all these props… you have to build them, you have to push the pixels in. And then once you build all the light fixtures you have to sequence everything to the music,” Hodges said.

With Hodges’ background as an electrician, it’s work he doesn’t mind bringing home.

“I’ve been in the lighting business for about 12 years now. And I love lighting and everything about lighting,” Hodges said.

Hodges encourages all to come by and see the show for themselves! His display is located at 2700 Glasshouse Road in Jamestown.

“This is a great way to kind of share my passion with the community,” Hodges said.