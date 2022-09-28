ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

A family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge, dead Monday afternoon inside his home in the 300 block of Quick Road, the sheriff’s office said. Homicide and crime scene investigators were then called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

No additional information was immediately available.

