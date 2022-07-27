DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly every day, John Frazee visits his son’s grave in Dunn. His son Jay died in a car crash six years ago.

“They said he took a quick right turn and went through the guardrail and started rolling,” Frazee said.

CBS 17 met Frazee at the cemetery to reflect on what would have been his son’s birthday.

“You came out here to celebrate his birthday only to have to go to Carteret County. Tell me what you were being investigated for,” Angela Taylor asked Frazee.

“For allegedly uploading child porn from our beach house,” he said.

Frazee and his wife spend half their time in Dunn and half in Carteret County.

On Christmas morning Frazee discovered his Facebook account had been hacked. He said he reported it to Facebook and filed an appeal.

However, Frazee said he received a statement saying in part “due to a staffing shortage your case may not go through the appeals process.”

It wasn’t until talking with a friend he discovered a disturbing picture of child pornography had been uploaded to his social media account.

“I don’t know how long the image stayed there,” Frazee said.

The page and its messenger account were eventually deleted, but Facebook never notified Frazee. Fast forward four months, and that’s when he got a phone call from a detective.

Frazee said he had nothing to hide so he drove two and half hours to meet with police, hiring and bringing his lawyer along.

“You can dig in anything, anything I have, and you won’t find it. It’s not there. It’s not me,” Frazee said.

Rob Downs is the CEO of Managed IT Solutions. He specializes in cybersecurity.

“The stakes are a lot higher with what we do now than it used to be,” Downs said.

He was surprised to hear what happened to Frazee.

“This is the first instance I’ve heard of someone getting hacked to the point they were trying to get someone in trouble,” Downs said.

Downs said hackers typically do what they do for monetary gains, but in Frazee’s case, there was nothing to gain.

“It was a hateful act, correct,” Downs told Taylor.

Downs said for people to not use the same passwords, and to also include numbers, characters, and capital letters when securing accounts. He also advised people to opt in for multi-factor authentication on everything you one can. In most cases, if you are hacked it can be corrected.

“If I can’t scroll my account, it’s not a big deal. If I have to defend myself from having to go to jail, much larger,” Downs said.



“It was a scary situation because not knowing how i can prove I didn’t do it,” Frazee said.

Frazee also said the detective searched his phone in front of him and found nothing. It wasn’t until months later he said he got the call that he was given the all-clear.

CBS 17 did reach out to the Carteret County sheriff for an interview, but they declined to speak with us.

Frazee learned the Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the sheriff’s office about the image on his Facebook page. That’s when they began investigating.

Frazee said he was told his account was hacked at just after 2:40 Christmas morning from an IP address in Nigeria.