GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro martial arts instructor was arrested on Friday and accused of taking indecent liberties with children, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Derek Lee Norman, 59, was arrested for three counts of indecent liberties with children. He is under a $150,000 bond.

There are three different juvenile victims in this case, and they are all under the age of 16, police say.

Norman is the owner of Sanyama Dojo, a jiu-jitsu studio, and worked as a martial arts instructor.

Due to his employment, police say Norman had frequent contact with children and community members while working at Sanyama Dojo.

Detectives are actively working on the case and believe there could be additional victims who have not been identified.

Norman used the alias “Hakiym Akbar,” and victims may know him by this name.

Business owners who know Norman have mixed reactions about the man who owns the studio. Some people were surprised he was arrested. Others said they’ve had suspicions about sexual activity going on behind these doors.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years, and I honestly think there’s countless victims,” said a woman who works close to Sanyama Dojo and didn’t want to be identified.

She said young girls have told her Norman made them feel uncomfortable while taking classes at his Grove Street studio.

“They would say when he greets them in a hug, his hug would be very long, and he would put his hands down and kind of like get a feel and grope them,” she said.

She also claimed she witnessed an argument between a parent and Norman.

“Some guy approached him and said, ‘My daughter told me that you touched her,’ and he said he didn’t, and it was just a lot of back and forth words, and they ended up getting into a bad altercation,” the woman said.

Other people described Norman as a nice guy who always looked out for the neighborhood. Most people worried about his motives.

FOX 8 looked into Norman’s background and didn’t find any history of sex crimes.

We asked police if he taught martial arts anywhere other than at his own studio. They do not believe so but are pretty confident there are additional victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.