GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of indecent liberties with children is facing an additional charge.

According to Guilford County jail records, Derek Lee Norman was charged with a fourth count of indecent liberties with children on July 3, a little over a week after he was charged with three counts of indecent liberties.

Police said when Norman was arrested that they believed there were additional victims who might know Norman as “Hakiym Akbar.” The initial three victims were all under sixteen years old.

He was the owner and instructor at Sanyama Dojo on Grove Street in Greensboro, and many neighbors in the area expressed concerns about his behavior around children.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years, and I honestly think there’s countless victims,” a woman who worked nearby told FOX8 after Norman’s arrest. She also said she had witnessed a parent confronting Norman about inappropriate behavior before, and that young girls had confided in her that he had made them uncomfortable.

Norman had never been charged with sex crimes prior to his arrest in June. Police don’t believe he had worked at any other dojos in the city, but said they believed there were additional victims.

Norman is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with children and was given a $125,000 bond.