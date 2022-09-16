RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite a plea from the state’s top health official to vote to expand Medicaid coverage this month, lawmakers in both parties say they don’t expect any action until after the November election.

While the General Assembly is scheduled to be in session next week, no votes are anticipated.

Earlier this month, North Carolina Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley wrote a letter to the Republican leaders of the General Assembly and hospital executives urging them to reach an agreement so there can be a vote this month, noting it will take at least three months to implement the changes.

“Once live, North Carolina will draw more than $500 million per month at no cost to North Carolina state taxpayers. Passing legislation in September is likely our last chance to go live this calendar year,” Kinsley wrote.

He also called attention to the additional funding the federal government is offering as an incentive to the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

For North Carolina, Kinsley says it would mean $187.5 million per quarter over eight quarters, which “could be used for mental health, rural health and other initiatives.”

If the General Assembly waits until December, which Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives have proposed doing, Kinsley says the state would not be able to implement the changes until April 2023.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has sounded optimistic about the potential to reach an agreement, saying he believes it’s close.

“September is a time where I think we need to do this if we’re going to reap the benefits,” Cooper said. “It wouldn’t work to wait until December. We wouldn’t be able to get the help until 2023. We should not leave hundreds of millions of dollars on the table.”

Republicans in the Senate passed a bill earlier this year to expand Medicaid coverage to about 600,000 lower-income people after years of opposing the state making such a move. As part of that bill, they also included various other changes to health care regulations, including to the state’s laws dealing with hospital competition, known as certificate of need.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association, which represents hospitals, has opposed those changes.

“Medicaid expansion should not come with strings attached that would jeopardize the future for hospitals, our state’s health care safety net,” N.C. Healthcare Association President and CEO Steve Lawler wrote last month.

State lawmakers say there’s been little movement on the issue since the session ended July 1.

“I don’t know that we’re any closer than we were already. You know, the Senate voted for Medicaid expansion. We’ve put it out there, what needs to be in there to make this happen,” said Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell).

Cooper wrote an op-ed earlier this summer urging hospitals to negotiate the issue.

“There’s still an issue regarding certificate of need that Sen. Berger wants worked out. I’m pushing the Republican leaders and the hospitals to come together,” Cooper said.

Republicans in the House have opposed including the various regulatory changes the Senate wants, saying they should be handled separately. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has said some in his caucus still remain opposed to expanding Medicaid but thinks if the state negotiates an agreement with the federal government first that it would win more votes later this year.

“I’m not sure that the Republican leadership cares about it happening on the timeline of this year, otherwise I think they could make it happen. And, I wish they would make it happen,” said Rep. Graig Meyer (D-Orange). “But, I also don’t know that it can get through the House with as much resistance as there is from House Republicans until after the election when you’ve got some people who either aren’t up for election or aren’t coming back and might be willing to vote for it.”

Sawyer agreed about the timeline.

“If it’s gonna happen this year, it would have to be after the election. I don’t see how anything can be done before Nov. 8,” she said.