NC men accused of trafficking more than $200k worth of marijuana near Atlanta

Agents seized approximately 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000 (Georgia State Patrol)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV) – Georgia law enforcement officials arrested three Charlotte men who are accused of trafficking 70 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $200,000.

The three men were arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into subjects trafficking marijuana via the Interstate 85 corridor from Metro Atlanta north to neighboring states.

The three were arrested following a traffic stop by near the Hamilton Mill Road Exit on I-85 northbound Tuesday afternoon.

Agents arrested 34-year-old Phetprasong Souriyo, 28-year-old Brandy Souriyo, and 30-year-old Somphone Thongkhamdy of Charlotte. The three are charged with trafficking marijuana.

Agents seized approximately 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

The investigation continues.

The latest stories on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.