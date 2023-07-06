KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting of a paramedic on May 28.

The Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic was responding to a call at Jack Rountree Apartments. Kinston police say while attempting to get a patient into an ambulance, a vehicle slammed into the front of the EMS truck. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and fired a gun.

Police executed a search warrant and took two suspects into custody.

On Monday, Rahzion Blount, 22, and Dashawn Artis, 25, were arrested and charged with: