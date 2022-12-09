MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off Lakeshore School Road.

Campbell said Jalloh could be in the area because he had a child at Lake Shore Elementary. A school resource officer said the suspect could be picking up the child that day.

Patrol deputies set up a stop at the school entrance based on Jalloh’s criminal history involving 10 outstanding warrants. They found the suspect’s gray Lexus on Perth Road and stopped it near Wilson Lake Road. The driver of the vehicle, Jalloh, gave false information to authorities, deputies said. During the stop, authorities identified his passenger as Calvin.

Deputies searched the car and found an AR-style pistol with a fully loaded 10-round magazine. They discovered over 18 grams of cocaine, Percocet, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Jalloh was arrested and transported to the magistrate’s office at that time. Jalloh got a $428,000 secured bond on charges including Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver, as well as other drug charges.

In addition to the Felony Robbery with a dangerous weapon charge from Troutman Police Department, Jalloh had numerous outstanding felony warrants from Wake County and Mecklenburg County for felony charges that included felony theft and the felonious removal of anti-theft devices.

The charges are:

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

Resist, Delay, and Obstruct

Calvin also appeared before the magistrate. He received a $10,000 secured bond after Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies charged him. Those charges included the Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver, and several other drug charges.

Campbell applauded the help of the School Resource Officer, Deputy B. Whitlow.

“Due to the nature of the charges and the wanted status of this person, Patrol Deputies working with the School Resource Deputy assigned at that Elementary School did a great job in a short amount of time,” Campbell said.

Campbell said Whitlow helped minimize any threat to the staff or students before the suspect got onto school grounds.