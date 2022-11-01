IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Friday for a revoked license plate. A marijuana odor was detected in the vehicle and the occupants were asked about it by deputies, officials said.

The two men in the car told deputies that they were going to a parking lot in Mooresville to catch a shuttle bus that was to take them to a house party, deputies said.

A crime check during the stop showed one of the occupants, Antonio Hall, 28, of Charlotte, had outstanding federal warrants out on him for gun-related charges in Virginia.

Additionally, two loaded guns and cocaine were found in the vehicle, deputies said.

Hall and Donavon Murphy, 25, of Mount Holly, were arrested.

Deputies said a similar arrest was made in the same area a short time later after a vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation.

John Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia, was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen gun and heroin trafficking charges.