NC Mercedes driver shot multiple times crashes, then dies at hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed car late Thursday night in southwest Charlotte.

He passed away after he was taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

The driver has been identified as Kharee Chauncy Cartwright, 25. His family has been notified.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, CMPD officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Arrowwood Road near Interstate 77.

As officers got to the scene, they saw a black Mercedes sedan that had crashed off the road, and soon determined that the driver of the car had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.