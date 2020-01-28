NC middle school band teacher charged with 12 felony sex crimes involving children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a middle school band teacher was charged with 12 felony sex crimes.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Peter Frank faces six charges of indecent liberties with a child and six charges of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

An investigation revealed the crimes stretch from 2003 to 2019 and involve six female victims.

Deputies were called to Roland Grise Middle School after receiving the reports. Frank is listed as a band teacher on Roland Grise Middle School’s website.

WECT has reached out to New Hanover County Schools for comment.

Frank voluntarily turned himself in to authorities Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The county’s booking website says he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4260.

