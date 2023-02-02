CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A middle school basketball coach was arrested after controversy over officiating turned violent during a game in Burke County on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, according to the sheriff’s department.

Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31. He is charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Misdemeanor assault and battery

Deputies say the incident happened during a Table Rock Middle School and EMBS game; after a ‘minor disagreement’ with an officiating call.

After the call, officials say Kelly quickly stood up from the bench and charged toward the head coach of Table Rock; he pushed an assistant coach and juvenile who tried to stop him from getting to the head coach.

The School Resource Officer escorted Kelly out of the gym after the incident. From there, deputies said he was detained but released as the other parties involved didn’t want to press charges.

Warrants for his arrest were issued on Jan. 27, 2023, after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

His first court appearance is set for Feb. 20, 2023.