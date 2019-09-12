NC middle school student arrested after shooting threat made on social media

An image of the threat (Instagram via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 13-year-old student was arrested for making a threat of a school shooting at Coulwood Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

“The threat originated on Instagram, and contained a photograph of a firearm with a caption that indicated that a shooting would take place on Thursday (today),” CMPD says.

Officers tracked down the student they say posted the threat and went to their home. The 13-year-old admitted that he posted the threat as a “joke,” police say.

No guns were found inside the teen’s home and officers believe the student found the picture of the firearm online.

