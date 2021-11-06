NC middle school students steal, then wreck teacher’s new Jeep, deputies say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a group of students stole car keys and cash from a school teacher’s purse before crashing the vehicle they took into a tree.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the tote bag of a teacher at Wiley Middle School.

Winston-Salem police spotted the vehicle around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

WXII-TV reported that Winston-Salem police tried to stop the Jeep before it took off at high speed, police said.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office says a person driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree. The TV station reported it was a 2021 Cherokee model.

The driver fled and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.