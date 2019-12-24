NC middle school teacher accused of exchanging pornographic images with student

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies say a middle school teacher is accused of exchanging sexual images with a student in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ethan Grose was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, it was reported to deputies that a juvenile student at West Rowan Middle School had been receiving and sending inappropriate messages with a male staff member.

Deputies say the teacher, identified as Ethan Grose, had been communicating with the student via social media apps. The communication was reportedly found to have started in early December and continued until it was reported to law enforcement by the student’s family.

During the investigation, deputies say sexually-explicit images were found to have been exchanged between the teacher and student.

Detectives met with Grose at his home on Monday, and they say he confessed to having the inappropriate conversations with the student, and exchanging pornographic images.

Grose was arrested, charged and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The case remains active, and investigation will continue.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now